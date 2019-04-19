Southern Utah Easter weekend weather: Mostly sunny skies with chances of rain or snow

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures; however, Easter Sunday may include rain and snow in some areas.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 87 and low of 60, with southwest winds of 5-9 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 85 and low of 57, with southwest winds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 73 and low of 52, with southwest winds of 10-13 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 75 and low of 49, with south-southwest winds of 8-13 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 71 and low of 46, with south-southwest winds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 60 and low of 41, with south winds of 9-17 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 78 and low of 45, with northeast winds of 6-15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 75 and low of 43, with south-southwest winds of 12-17 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64 and low of 37, with southeast winds of 7-12 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 0 inch of snow over the last 24 hours, maintaining a 79-inch base depth.

Friday

Sunny with a high of 48 and low of 32, with south winds of 5-13 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 45 and low of 29, with southwest winds of 7-13 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 35 and low of 25, with south-southeast winds of 16 mph. There’s a 60 percent chance of snow showers after noon. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Weather warnings and advisories

There are currently no warnings or advisories in place.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

