Bicycle-riding boy taken to hospital after being hit by truck

Written by Mori Kessler
April 19, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was hit and subsequently run over by a pickup truck while riding his bike down Dixie Drive.

Medics tend to a boy on Dixie Drive who was stuck and run over by a large pickup truck while riding his bike, St. George, Utah, April 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Konnor Patterson, St. George News

St. George Police officers and other responders were dispatched to the area of 730 N. Dixie Drive in front of the Dixie Veterinary Clinic around 4:40 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles said two boys were riding their bikes southbound on the sidewalk when the large pickup truck was pulling out of the clinic’s parking lot.

The driver didn’t see the boys coming and ended up hitting one of them and running him over, Needles said.

Needles was unable to verify the extent of the boy’s injuries, though said he was conscious and breathing when taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

St. George Police officers and other emergency responders were sent the area of 730 N. Dixie Drive where a boy riding a bicycle was hit and run over by a large truck, St. George, Utah, April 18, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

Police closed the northbound lanes of Dixie Drive just south of the Sunset Boulevard intersection down to 540 North as they investigated the crash site with an accident reconstruction team. For a time, southbound traffic in the area was reduced to a single lane.

The scene in front of the veterinary clinic was cleared by 6 p.m., and the road reopened soon after.

No citations were issued at the time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Needles said.

Needles also noted that it is legal in St. George for cyclists to ride on the sidewalk.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right. Numbers greater than five also confuse him.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,