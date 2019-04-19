Bicycle-riding boy taken to hospital after being hit by truck

ST. GEORGE — A boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after police say he was hit and subsequently run over by a pickup truck while riding his bike down Dixie Drive.

St. George Police officers and other responders were dispatched to the area of 730 N. Dixie Drive in front of the Dixie Veterinary Clinic around 4:40 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles said two boys were riding their bikes southbound on the sidewalk when the large pickup truck was pulling out of the clinic’s parking lot.

The driver didn’t see the boys coming and ended up hitting one of them and running him over, Needles said.

Needles was unable to verify the extent of the boy’s injuries, though said he was conscious and breathing when taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Dixie Drive just south of the Sunset Boulevard intersection down to 540 North as they investigated the crash site with an accident reconstruction team. For a time, southbound traffic in the area was reduced to a single lane.

The scene in front of the veterinary clinic was cleared by 6 p.m., and the road reopened soon after.

No citations were issued at the time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Needles said.

Needles also noted that it is legal in St. George for cyclists to ride on the sidewalk.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

