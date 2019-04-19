Fern Abrams Erickson

April 19, 2019

March 23, 1921 – April 18, 2019

Fern Abrams Erickson, 98, died at home, of natural causes on April 18, 2019.  She was born March 23, 1921 in College Ward, Utah, to George Franklin and Nettie Rebecca Schenk Abrams. She married Farrell R. Erickson in 1945. He died in February 2010.

Fern was an athlete who excelled at softball as a young woman. She and Farrell were avid golfers, which prompted the move to St. George after retirement.

She is survived by her children Margaret (Ed) Phillips, Jeanette (Michael) Cochrane, Donna (John) Daly, and Mark Erickson; her sister Wilma Swenson; 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Fern had an outgoing personality and made friends wherever she went. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services

  • Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 22, at noon at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.
  • A visitation will be held prior to service from 10-11:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

