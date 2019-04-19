SUV crashes into SunRiver house when driver hits gas, brake at same time

An SUV crashes into the side of a home on Morane Manor at SunRiver and breaches the garage wall, causing extensive damage, St. George, Utah, April 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Paul Kilbury, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An SUV crashed into the side of a house in the SunRiver community after a driver hit the gas and the brake simultaneously while making a U-turn and then panicked Thursday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to Morane Manor on a report of a vehicle that crashed into the side of a residence.

St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson told St. George News that responders arrived to find a Toyota SUV that crashed into the garage of the residence, creating a large crater on the east-facing wall that obliterated electrical and other connections in the process.

Dixie Power technicians were dispatched to the scene where they turned off the power to the residence until repairs could be scheduled.

At the time of the crash, a barricade was set up at the corner of Morane Manor and Angel Arch Drive for road paving, which the driver of the Toyota was unaware of as they headed northeast on Morane Manor.

Once the driver realized they could not get through, the driver attempted to make a U-turn, Anderson said, but hit the gas and the brake at the same time.

Instead of releasing the gas, the driver panicked and took their foot off the brake, he said, which launched the SUV forward where it struck the rain gutter on the side of the first residence before it crashed into the side wall of the second residence.

The homeowners recently purchased the home and were out of town when the crash occurred, according to the next-door neighbor, but were notified of the incident and the damage.

The SUV completely breached the wall, which caused both interior and exterior damage to the garage, as well as structural damage when the wall was lifted from its foundation, but the vehicle narrowly missed hitting a pickup truck parked inside of the garage by a few feet.

No injuries were reported.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

