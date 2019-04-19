Take ‘A Trip to Italy’ with classical American songstress Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, Southwest Symphony

Composite image featuring Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of Southwest Symphony Orchestra, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Immerse yourself in the sounds of Italy as the Southwest Symphony performs works by some of the greatest Italian composers of all time on April 26 with special guest soprano Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller, a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee.

Featuring Rossini’s “William Tell Overture,” Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino,” a beautiful duet with the symphony’s own Linda Ghidossi-DeLuca and Robert Matheson, and Seegmiller performing arias from Giacomo Puccini’s “La Bohème” and “Gianni Schicchi,” Southwest Symphony conductor Lucas Darger will take the audience to a land across the sea for a night of music “everyone will enjoy.”

Puccini created “La Bohème” in 1896, and over time it has become one of the most popular performances around the world. The opera, set in the Latin Quarter of Paris, France, plays out a series of stories of lovers, characters and relationships that all people can relate too.

“Gianni Schicchi” (pronounced “Johnny SKI-kee”) is a one-act comic opera based on a passage in “Dante’s Inferno” about a real-life Florentine named Gianni Schicchi who was to be sent to hell for disguising himself as a recently deceased rich man in order to gain his wealth.

“We are excited to take our audience on a tour through time and space as we perform the music of Corelli, one of the early pioneers of Italian music, all the way through the great Puccini,” Darger said, adding that he believed some of the highlights would be the “William Tell Overture,” as well as performances by Seegmiller.

“A Trip to Italy” will be closer to home on the campus of Dixie State University in the Cox Performing Arts Center. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. April 26.

Tickets are available online or at the DSU Box Office. Buy four or more tickets and receive a 50 percent discount to the show.

For more information on this and upcoming events, visit the Southwest Symphony Orchestra website.

About the Southwest Symphony

The Southwest Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization in Southern Utah whose goal is to become the region’s premier orchestra. Its stated mission is to inspire and enrich audiences through the transformative power of symphonic music by sharing the beauty of music through educational and entertaining performances.

The symphony’s goals include building an interest in and appreciation for symphonic music; building partnerships that create understanding, trust and diverse audiences; building financial support that allows for expansive growth of programming and community services; leading in the field of music arts education; and acting as a voice for the arts in the development of city, county and state policy issues.

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents “A Trip To Italy” featuring Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller.

When: Friday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Where: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $12-$25. Purchase tickets: online or at the DSU Box Office located at 325 S. 700 East, St. George.

