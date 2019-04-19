Start summer off with fun – and some exercise in disguise – on the ‘Find the Summit Rock’ hunt

The rocks are ready for Summit Athletic Club's annual "Find the Rock," contest, location and date unspecified | Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — It’s time to put your thinking caps back on for Southern Utah’s favorite sleuthing adventure. Summit Athletic Club and Canyon Media’s “Find the Summit Rock” hunt is back early this year, just in time for summer fun.

But wait, you might ask, didn’t they just do this in November? Yes, they did, but after realizing a lot of people were left in the dark and not able to participate in last year’s hunt, Summit Athletic Club owner Joe Levine decided he wanted to give people one more chance to find the rock during what was previously the original time of year for the annual contest.

“We had a lot of people who weren’t able to participate because of school and the fact that it got dark a lot earlier than it does in June,” Levine said, adding that they conducted a survey to see which time of year people preferred to hunt for the Summit Rock. “So we have decided to do a bonus rock for those who weren’t able to participate.”

To get everyone back in rock hunting shape, this season’s search will once again kick off with the mini-rock hunts, which will be held May 29-31, when the first clues will be released exclusively to listeners of 99.9 KONY Country, 95.9 The Hawk, Planet 105.1, 96X, Sunny 101.5 and St. George News readers.

The main hunt will begin June 3, with one big rock worth $5,000 that will be bumped up to $10,000 for the savvy searchers who are wearing their official 2019 “Summit Rock” T-shirt. Only a very limited number of shirts will be available this time around, so make sure to get yours on May 6 when they go on sale.

“We are so excited that we’re able to do one additional rock in the summer months when more people can be outside looking,” Levine said.

Main hunt clues will be announced on all your favorite Canyon Media stations June 3-7. More details will be released closer to contest start date, and the full listing of rules can be found on any of the radio stations’ websites.

Canyon Media and Summit Athletic Club realize this is a large sum of money, and many people will be looking for the rocks. They ask you to please adhere to all rules, be careful and have fun.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News

