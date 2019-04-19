Free Advice Friday: How to check your tire’s tread and keep your family safe on the weekend drive

FEATURE — Since the state of Utah removed the safety inspection requirement for most vehicles as a prerequisite for automobile registration in January 2018, many people – both in the automotive industry and just your average drivers – are concerned that a lot of people are overlooking the safety aspect of their vehicles. This can lead to dangerous situations for yourself and others on the roadway.

On this episode of “Free Advice Friday,” Andy Springer of American Family Insurance rolled his way to the lot of Cedar City’s Big O Tires to find out from service expert Cameron Greenhalgh two of the most important things to remember about our tires and the safety of driving on them.

Watch this week’s episode of “Free Advice Friday” in the media player above to find out these two important tips.

Standing in front of a Big O sign in the shop that reads “We’re Big on Trust,” Springer admitted that he is not a mechanically inclined person and said having faith in a mechanic is important to him because he doesn’t have a clue about tires or cars.

“I see this sign in the shop,” Springer said, “and I’m telling you right now, that’s huge for me.”

He said he is thankful he can trust Greenhalgh and the experts at Big O Tires to give him the advice he needs to keep things rolling smoothly.

“Just give us a call,” Greenhalgh said. “You can call any of our Southern Utah Big O’s. They’re owned by local guys, and trust is what we’re all about.”

The Cedar City Big O Tires is located at 721 S. Main St. in Cedar City and can be reached by calling 435-586-4200.

