A celebration of imagination on opening day of the 40th annual St. George Art Festival

ST. GEORGE — The trees are blooming with color, the weather is perfect and people are smiling as far as the eye can see at the 40th annual St. George Art Festival opening this morning.

Over 110 artists have gathered at historic Town Square in a celebration of imagination, showcasing thousands of their original works of art, including paintings, hand-made jewelry, sculptures, leather, wood, pottery and photography.

“This is truly a can’t-miss event,” said Shane McAffee, Leisure Services Director for the city of St. George in a press release for the festival. “You have the Kids Creation Station, chock full of budding artists trying their hand at many different types of art projects.”

“You have the wide variety of delicious food from several food trucks. And don’t forget the two stages with entertainment the whole day – all of this for free,” McAffee added.

Nature enthusiast Paul Twitchell is this year’s featured artist and has dozens of pieces available in watercolor, acrylic, limited edition lithographs, limited edition giclee on canvas board and stretched canvas.

Twitchell told St. George News it is truly humbling to be highlighted for his talent at the festival.

“For the committee to think enough of artwork to select me means a lot to me as an artist. I have participated for about 10 years and the St. George Art festival has some of the finest artwork you will find at any art show or gallery,” Twitchell said. “I love the family atmosphere and the excellent job all the staff does at making this event an awesome experience for the artist and all those that attend.”

He said the real joy from an artist’s perspective is the reaction from the public when they come to their booth. For him, it is a reward worth much more than money.

“It’s the fact that people think enough of your artwork to put it in their homes or buy it as gifts for family and friends. I love to start with a blank board with just an idea or image in my head and see what direction the piece goes as the drawing comes together and ultimately where it goes as you add color,” he said. “I love sharing the final product as so many people have such nice things to say about the work.”

St. George Mayor Jon Pike said the annual event is one of the city’s crown jewels and considers it one of the finest art festivals in the country.

“In addition to the fine art that is available for purchase – the quality of which is astounding – festival goers can enjoy great entertainment and fantastic eats. There really is something for everyone at the St. George Art Festival,” Pike said.

Whether it is a stroll holding hands through the beautiful park of historic buildings, taking a ride on the old carousel or watching your kids splash the day away at the water fountain and lazy river, the festival is an awesome way to start off the Easter weekend.

The festival located at 50 S. Main St. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews