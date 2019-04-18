The nation’s first Ovation Reservation Showroom opens in St. George

Ovation by Avamere, Washington, Utah | Photo courtesy of Avamere, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Ovation by Avamere is now accepting reservations in Southern Utah. With a focus on wellness and fitness, the new campus will be the first Ovation to open in the country.

The active lifestyle village is set to open in summer 2020 amid the Sienna Hills master-planned community. The two-building campus is being developed for adults 55 and over and their desire to stay connected to the world around them. The village will include a full continuum of care.

Those interested in learning more about this innovative concept can now see and experience Ovation at the new Ovation Reservation Showroom in the Pinewood Plaza near the Megaplex Theatres. Ovation shares the same entry as St. George’s favorite cupcake shop, Sweet Tooth Fairy.

“Our new Reservation Showroom is an opportunity for people to experience what living at Ovation has to offer,” said Nicolette Merino, president of Ovation.

“I grew up in Utah, so it’s important to me that we deliver an unparalleled combination of innovation, service, amenities, wellness, culinary arts, and technology,” Merino said.

A visit to the showroom includes a hands-on experience of the K4Connect system that will be available to all Ovation Sienna Hills North residents. This innovative solution uses smart devices to control room temperatures and lights. It also lets residents chat with friends down the hall, schedule services, order a meal and communicate instantly with family who can also download the app.

“Ovation is a multi million-dollar investment in our local economy and the opening of their Reservation Showroom is big news for anyone over age 55,” said Pam Palermo, president of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Their new Reservation Showroom is gorgeous and provides a great sneak-peak at what Ovation is bringing to our region.”

“We believe everyone is looking for an ovation for their life’s work and purpose,” said Susan Erickson, Ovation Community Relations Director. “Within these walls are places to live, thrive, invent, volunteer and innovate. Ovation will help people enjoy a healthy quality of life as they grow older, including fitness, social interactions, and community involvement.”

Set amid some of the region’s most stunning views, Ovation’s campus, separated by a welcoming boulevard, will be located in Washington just off Interstate 15 at exit 13, south of the Virgin River’s popular walking trails and nearby Mt. Bangs.



“We’ll have 300 apartment homes to choose from,” Erickson added while discussing the Ovation Reservation Showroom.

“Everyone is invited to come down and experience Ovation for themselves with virtual views of each apartment. We’ve already had several reservations, so the premium views are going quickly.”

In addition to the luxuries found in each apartment home, Ovation will also feature multiple restaurants serving locally sourced food, a Starbucks, the Red Rock Courtyard, a rooftop deck, a business center, a theater room, a convenience store and a chapel.

The community also will include a pool with a fitness room. Classes offered will include yoga, tai chai and access to a personal trainer.

The first 20 people to make a reservation will be part of the Ovation Club. Benefits include a special gift basket, including a dinner certificates, tickets to a local event, custom Ovation bathrobes, an iPad and a catered welcome dinner for up to 20 people.

The Ovation Reservation Showroom is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays by appointment.

For more information contact Ovation at 435-429-0000 or email siennahills@ovationbyavamere.com.

