Your sweet tooth is in trouble; Chewy Chips Ahoy, 2 flavors of Ben & Jerry’s recalled

Composite image. Ben & Jerry's recalled product photo courtesy of the FDA. Chips Ahoy recalled product from Chips Ahoy Facebook page, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In two separate press releases, the FDA has announced that two flavors of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream have been recalled for nut labeling issues, as well as select packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy because of “an unexpected solidified ingredient.”

Ben & Jerry’s recall

According to a press release, Unilever is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pints, which may inadvertently contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list.

Both affected products include a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” label on the back of the pack (see more images in slideshow below).

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled products.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk product is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4.

The affected Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2 (see more images in slideshow below).

Consumers who have purchased containers of the above products with the affected UPC and date codes are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer container and call 833-236-1237 for further information 24/7.

Chewy Chips Ahoy recall

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a limited voluntary recall in the United States of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz cookies. This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.

According to Elisabeth Wenner, a spokeswoman for the snack company who was cited in an email to the Washington Post, there were instances in which the cornstarch “did not fully incorporate in the mixing procedure and solidified in the baking process.”

“The vast majority of consumers have not reported adverse events,” Wenner said in her email. “However, a small number of consumers have reported gagging, choking or dental injury, but none of these reports have been confirmed at this time. We issued this voluntary recall as a precaution, as the safety of our consumers is our top priority.”

This recall is limited exclusively to the 13 oz products with retail Universal Product Code (UPC) 044000032234 and “best when used by” dates of Sept. 7, Sept. 8, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 (located on the top left side of the package by the lift tab). No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall.

Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT).

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews