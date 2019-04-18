UDOT to award prizes for safe walking and biking to school

Stock image | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes Utah program (formerly known as SNAP) started the Spring Walk More in Four Challenge, which encourages students K-8 to walk and bike safely to and from school from now through May 3.

Participating students will be entered to win bikes, scooters, helmets and more from a prize pool worth $3,000, according to a press release from UDOT. Scooters were donated by Exooter. The more students walk or bike to school, the greater their chance of winning.

To qualify for prizes, children need to:

Walk or bike safely.

Track walking or biking using the progress chart found at the Safe Routes website.

Submit progress chart between May 3-8.

“With spring’s arrival, this challenge is a fun reminder for children to enjoy walking or biking safely to and from school,” Kristen Hoschouer, UDOT’s Safe Routes Utah program manager, said in the press release. “There are so many benefits for such a simple task.”

Walking and biking to school is proven to have tremendous benefits for communities, schools and families, the program states. Walking or biking promotes physical wellness, improved cognitive abilities and teaches critical social skills. Students who walk or bike to school help reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality.

