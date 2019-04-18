Southern Utah teacher arrested for aggravated sex abuse of a child

Stock image | Photo by Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teacher in St. George was arrested Thursday after St. George Police investigated a report of inappropriate conduct involving a student.

Shaun Michael Timothy, a teacher at Tonaquint Intermediate School, was arrested for aggravated sex abuse of a child, a first degree felony. According to the probable cause statement of his arrest, St. George Police received the report on Saturday. The Washington County Children’s Justice Center conducted an interview with the student, who disclosed that Timothy inappropriately touched the student’s buttocks during class.

Steve Dunham, communication and public relations director for Washington County School District, told St. George News the district wasn’t aware of the incident until police contacted them.

“We immediately put the teacher on administrative leave,” he said, adding that an internal investigation will be conducted now that police have filed formal charges.

Timothy was arrested without incident and is being held on a $20,000 bail.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

