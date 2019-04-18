Man flown to trauma center after jumping from top floor of Mesquite hotel

Mesquite Police and Fire units respond to a report of a man who apparently jumped from the top floor of the Casablanca Resort and Casino, Mesquite, Nevada, April 18, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man was flown to an area trauma center after apparently jumping from the top floor of a hotel in Mesquite, Nevada, Thursday, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

“The Mesquite Police Department and Mesquite Fire Rescue responded to the Casablanca Casino for a report of a man who had jumped from the top floor of the hotel area,” the department posted on social media Thursday afternoon.

Police officers secured the area while medical personnel tended to the man, who was determined to have jumped from hotel’s ninth floor.

Mercy Air also responded and flew the man to an area trauma center. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown, according to the social media post.

There was no danger posed to the public due to the incident, the Mesquite Police Department added.

Management at the Casablanca Resort and Casino declined the comment when contacted by St. George News.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

