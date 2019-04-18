Rangers searching for overdue hiker in Zion find body below Angels Landing

A chain wraps along the trail to the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo by picturist/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Crews searching for a missing hiker in Zion National Park found a body near one of the park’s most popular hiking routes Thursday morning.

Park rangers found the male body just before noon below the Angels Landing hiking route, according to a news release issued by the National Park Service. As of Thursday evening, the park has not yet confirmed the dead man’s identity.

The discovery was made during a search effort for a 35-year-old man who went missing during a hike Tuesday.

When the man failed to return to his home in northern Utah Wednesday, his roommate called the park to report him as overdue. A “methodical ground search” involving the park’s search and rescue crews was launched Thursday morning.

Whether the body is that of the missing hiker has yet to be determined as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story.

