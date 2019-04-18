80-year-old woman dies after being hit in crosswalk in Kanab

A Kane County EMS ambulance in Kanab, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Kanab County EMS, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman walking in a crosswalk in Kanab died Wednesday evening after being hit by a driver who told police the sun was in his eyes.

Just before 7 p.m., a husband and wife pair were crossing the crosswalk at the intersection of U.S. Route 89A and U.S. Route 89 as the driver of a Ford pickup truck was westbound on US-89 just past milepost 63.

According to a statement issued by the Utah Department of Public Safety, the driver of the pickup didn’t see the pedestrians in the crosswalk because the sun was in his eyes.

The husband managed to jump out of the truck’s path, but the woman was hit, according to the statement.

Emergency crews arrived and performed CPR on the woman at the scene. She was then transported to Kanab County Hospital where she died of her injuries.

Authorities have identified the woman as 80-year-old Phyllis L. Pyle, of Auburn, Washington.

Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

