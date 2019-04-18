Oct. 28, 1945 – April 17, 2019

Hyrum Jessop Jeffs, 73, passed away April 17, 2019. He was born Oct. 28, 1945, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Rulon Timpson Jeffs and Kathleen Jessop.

Hyrum grew up in Sandy, Utah, but he lived all over the western United States throughout his life. He was a man of many trades. Hyrum had a sense of adventure and loved to try new things.

Hyrum was at times a playful father and a bit of a tease with the young children. In the children’s older years, he let them make their own mistakes but was a listening ear.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and three children. He leaves behind wives, 21 children and 66 grandchildren.

Funeral services

Funeral and interment services will take place at Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery on Monday, April 22, at noon.

All family, friends and loved ones are welcome to join.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emilie Jeffs, 940 North Redwood St. Hildale, Utah.

Special thanks to the staff at Ogden Medical Center for their special care of our father and grandfather.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

