April 15, 1951 – April 12, 2019

David Richard Basoff passed away on April 12, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born on April 15, 1951, in Brooklyn, New York, to Arthur and Estelle Basoff. He married Stacey Basoff on May 21, 1983, in Van Nuys, California.

David was a wonderful husband and father. He was kind, caring and always made people laugh. He worked at Princess Cruises for 11 years before his retirement in April 2018. He loved taking cruises and trips to Hawaii as often as possible and when he wasn’t traveling, he enjoyed hanging out at home in his backyard with his family.

He is survived by his wife Stacey, daughter Sabrina, his brother Ronald Basoff and sister Shari Basoff.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in Southern California.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by the Cremation Center of Southern Utah, 435-986-2085.