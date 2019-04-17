TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | April 19 – April 21
Art
- Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Photography Symposium – daily until May 17-19 | Admission: $125 | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | ARTS to Zion | Admission: Free | Location: 695 S. Five Sisters, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Kinetic Gallery Spring Show | Admission: $15-18 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Art Show at Policy Kings Brewery | Admission: Free | Location: Policy King’s Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Thursday, 7 p.m. | Living “Last Supper” presented by Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church | Admission: Free | Location: 920 Tonaquint Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m to 4 p.m. | Short Term Rental Certificate Course | Admission: $195 plus $75 curriculum fee | Location: DSU Community Education, 46 S. 1000 East, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. | What Were You Wearing? | Admission: Free | Location: DSU, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m to noon | Maps & Mapmakers – Early Pioneer Struggles to Find their Way | Admission: Free | Location: DUP McQuarrie Memorial Museum, 145 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. | Sunday Meditation & Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living, 908 N. 1400 West, St. George.
Entertainment
- Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. | DSU Faculty Dance Concert | Admission: $12 | Location: DSU, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-8:45 p.m. | SUU Ballroom Dance “Simply Ballroom” | Admission: $10 | Location: 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | “Come Unto Him” Concert | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Crazy for You | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | 42nd Street | Admission: Various | Location: 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Blood Sugar Fix | Admission: $1995.95 | Location: 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. | The Taffetas | Admission: Various | Location: 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
Family
- Friday, 7 a.m. | Free Reading Clinic | Admission: Free | Location: 684 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. | Easter Extravaganza! | Admission: Free | Location: 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9-11 a.m. | Easter Egg Hunt at Fiesta Fun | Admission: $5 | Location: Fiesta Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. | Brooks’ Buddies Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free to members | Location: Brooks Buddies Kids Club, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-10:30 a.m. | Annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, St. George.
- Saturday, 10-10:30 a.m. | Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington.
- Saturday, 12:30-2 p.m. | Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Bible Story | Admission: Free | Location: Willard O. Nisson Park, Washington.
- Saturday, 1-3 p.m. | Science Saturdays | Admission: Included with museum admission | 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Easter Day Brunch | Admission: $24.99 | Location: 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Food/vendors/crafts
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Chicks & Wicks – Dried Botanicals | Admission: $25 | Location: Signature Scents, 76 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Egg Hunt & Cookie Decorating | Admission: Free | Location: Lin’s East, St. George.
- Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. | Autism Tea | Admission: Free | Location: Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Lemons to Lemonade “Community Picnic” | Admission: $5, $2 children | Location: Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, 2450 S. 3000 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. | Easter Brunch Buffet | Admission: $24 adults, $12 kids, 6 and under free | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Way, St. George.
Music
- Friday, 5-6 p.m. | Deon Mendenhall at the St George Art Festival | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Festival, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Carpenter’s Tribute | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 5-5:45 p.m. | Retro Rising | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Festival, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Moments of Sunshine | Admission: Free | Location: Thorley Recital Hall, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett with Special Guest Jaron Yancey | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Simon & Garfunkel Tribute | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m | Live Music by Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover | Location: 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Games and Social | Admission: Free | Location: 1067 E. Tabernacle St., No. 10, St. George.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Hurricane ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: 1067 E. Tabernacle St., No. 10, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Dance Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Senior Citizens, 489 E. 200 South, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Ladies Night with DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 2019 Easter Rotary Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Harry Potter Trivia Night! | Admission: $5 | Location: 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. | H.A.T.C.H: EDM | Admission: $15 | Location: St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 6 p.m. | The 2019 World Strength Games #WSG2019 | Admission: $10 | Location: 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Full Moon Ceremony Meditation SoundBath | Admission: Free | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | TNG’s Race N Go Flyball Tournament | Admission: $25 singles, $35 pairs | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. | RedStone – Highland Games & Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Sandtown Park, 600 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. | Advanced MTB Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Zen Trail, St. George.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
