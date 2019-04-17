TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

Written by Andrew Pinckney
April 17, 2019

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | April 19 – April 21

Art

  • Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Photography Symposium – daily until May 17-19 | Admission: $125 | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m to 6 p.m. | St. George Art Festival | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Town Square, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | ARTS to Zion | Admission: Free | Location: 695 S. Five Sisters, St. George.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Kinetic Gallery Spring Show | Admission: $15-18 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 6-10 p.m. | Art Show at Policy Kings Brewery | Admission: Free | Location: Policy King’s Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment 

  • Thursday-Friday, 7:30-9:30 a.m. | DSU Faculty Dance Concert | Admission: $12 | Location: DSU, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
  • Friday, 6:30-8:45 p.m. | SUU Ballroom Dance “Simply Ballroom” | Admission: $10 | Location: 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 7 p.m. | “Come Unto Him” Concert | Admission: Free | Location: 18 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. | Crazy for You | Admission: Various | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington.
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | 42nd Street | Admission: Various | Location: 300 W. Center St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. | Blood Sugar Fix | Admission: $1995.95 | Location: 1812 W. Sunset Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-4:30 p.m. | The Taffetas | Admission: Various | Location: 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Family

Food/vendors/crafts

  • Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Chicks & Wicks – Dried Botanicals | Admission: $25 | Location: Signature Scents, 76 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Egg Hunt & Cookie Decorating | Admission: Free | Location: Lin’s East, St. George.
  • Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. | Autism Tea | Admission: Free | Location: Falls Event Center, 170 S. Mall Drive, St. George.
  • Saturday, 3-7 p.m. | Lemons to Lemonade “Community Picnic” | Admission: $5, $2 children | Location: Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, 2450 S. 3000 East, St. George.
  • Sunday, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. | Easter Brunch Buffet | Admission: $24 adults, $12 kids, 6 and under free | Location: The Ledges, 1585 Ledges Way, St. George.

Music

  • Friday, 5-6 p.m. | Deon Mendenhall at the St George Art Festival | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Festival, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Music with Charlie Kessner | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Carpenter’s Tribute | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 5-5:45 p.m. | Retro Rising | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Festival, Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Moments of Sunshine | Admission: Free | Location: Thorley Recital Hall, Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tom Bennett with Special Guest Jaron Yancey | Admission: No cover | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Simon & Garfunkel Tribute | Admission: $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
  • Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m | Live Music by Patrick McEwen | Admission: No cover | Location: 5662 Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Games and Social | Admission: Free | Location: 1067 E. Tabernacle St., No. 10, St. George.
  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Hurricane ASL Social Night | Admission: Free | Location: 1067 E. Tabernacle St., No. 10, St. George.
  • Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Dance Party! | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Senior Citizens, 489 E. 200 South, Cedar City.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Ladies Night with DJ Janelle! | Admission: No cover | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | 2019 Easter Rotary Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Harry Potter Trivia Night! | Admission: $5 | Location: 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. | H.A.T.C.H: EDM | Admission: $15 | Location: St. George.

Outdoor/active/sporting

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!