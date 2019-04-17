Failure to yield results in T-bone crash on Riverside and Sunland Drive

ST. GEORGE— A driver’s failure to yield on a left-hand turn resulted in a T-bone collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Sunland Drive.

St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley told St. George News that a white Ford F-150 was traveling west on Riverside Drive, and as they entered the intersection on a green light, a gray Nissan Sentra, which was traveling East on Riverside Driver, attempted to turn left onto Sunland Drive and crashed into the side of the truck.

No injuries were reported, though a preexisting medical condition caused some concern for the driver of the gray car when the airbags were deployed. The driver appeared to be okay, and no one was transported from the scene.

Everyone was wearing a seat belt, and the driver of the Nissan was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left-hand turn.

“Remember when you’re turning left, you have to yield to the traffic that’s going straight,” Trombley said.

