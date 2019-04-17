FlixBus expands service from Las Vegas to 4 Utah cities; trips $5 for limited time

A FlixBus in Las Vegas, Nev., date unspecified | Photo courtesy of FlixBus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — People traveling to Las Vegas from Utah and vice versa have a new transit option in the form of FlixBus, a European mobility startup that came to the United States last year and has expanded service to four Utah locations.

FlixBus announced the addition of St. George, Cedar City, Provo and Salt Lake City to its location network in a press release earlier this week.

From Las Vegas, travelers will be able to connect to other cities with the FlixBus network, such as San Fransisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Tempe and others.

As a way to welcome the new Utah locations, FlixBus is offering all trips at $4.99 starting from April 19 through May 3. After that, the lowest ticket price will average $9.99 with prices varying depending on season and demand.

“We are modernizing the traditional American road trip,” Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA, said in the press release. “Our fleet is equipped with Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, ample legroom, free onboard movies and TV, and it’s the eco-friendliest form of transportation available.”

FlixBus was launched in Germany in 2013 and, after expanding to 28 countries across Europe, started service in the United States in May 2018 with routes connecting major hubs in the Southwest. In March, a second network started in the southern U.S., with routes in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

FlixBus does not own the buses in its fleet, according to to press release. Instead, the fleet is made up of a network of 300 local partners that employ over 7,000 drivers across Europe and the United States.

Tickets and additional information can be obtained through the FlixBus website.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.