Measles in southern Nevada add to significant number of cases across US

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Nevada Health District has reported two confirmed cases of measles in Clark County in the last six months. Those are among the 465 cases of measles across 19 states reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention so far this year

That is the second-highest number of cases reported in the United States since measles was eliminated in 2000, and the CDC is urging people to protect themselves before traveling, especially to international destinations, the Southern Nevada Health District said in a press release.

The Passover holiday begins Friday, which is a popular time for families to travel. The CDC is reminding everyone that measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Immunization recommendations for people who are traveling internationally include:

Infants 6-11 months of age should receive one dose of the MMR vaccine.

Children 1 years old and older should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

Teenagers and adults who do not have evidence of immunity against measles should receive two doses of the MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

Measles is so contagious that one person can infect nine out of 10 people around them if they are not protected. The measles virus can also cause serious health complications, such as pneumonia, encephalitis and even death.

Health district immunization clinics provide services at public health centers throughout Southern Utah and Southern Nevada. Immunization services are available at the following locations:

Washington County: 620 S. 400 East, St. George.

Iron County: 260 E. DL Sargent Drive, Cedar City.

Kane County: 445 N. Main, Kanab.

Garfield County: 601 E. Center, Panguitch.

Beaver County: 75 W. 1175 North, Beaver.

Clark County, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite.

Parents are encouraged to vaccinate their children using the recommended schedule for the MMR vaccine. Everyone 6 months of age and older should be protected with the vaccine before traveling to an international destination.

