April 14, 2019

Jeanetta Laurine Thompson, 63, passed away April 14, 2019, after her courageous fight with ovarian cancer. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Jay and Betty Thompson.

Jeanetta was a special education paraprofessional for over 20 years where she was loved by many of her students and faculty. She loved being a mom, not only to her five children but to the many children in her life, and she always made every situation special. She taught her children to be positive in life, learn from mistakes, be your own person, take responsibility, the importance of empathy and how to throw a baseball.

Jeanetta was full of love and would do anything for anyone. Service was a top priority in her life, even when struggling herself she never missed a 12 days of Christmas for a family in need. She made numerous quilts for the children’s hospital and many other service projects.

Jeanetta loved spending her time quilting where she loved giving her beautiful quilts to family and friends. She loved critters, crafting, reading, garage sales, watching crime shows, and Hallmark movies. She had such a contagious laugh and her goal in life was to build great relationships where she would leave notes to those she loved.

Even fighting cancer, she was able to go on adventures that were on her bucket list. She went parasailing over the ocean, went on a cruise and was able to experience Disneyland with her grandkids. She loved to sing even though she couldn’t carry a tune. In her head, she always said, she sounded like an angel.

She loved living in St. George where she touched many lives. One of her favorite places to be was the cabin in Sterling where she would spend time with her sisters cooking, laughing, sewing and crying. They always had an amazing time and she loved “Sisters Weekend.” The sisters’ bond was strong throughout her life.

She is survived by her five children: Veronica Martinez (Luke), Vancouver, Washington, Alexander Martinez, Salt Lake City, Utah, Candice Martinez, St. George, Utah, Andie Martinez (Samm Moody), Albuquerque, New Mexico, and John Martinez (Jenny) Hooper, Utah.

The pride and joy of her life were her eight grandchildren and five honorary grandchildren; her siblings Ronald Thompson (LouJean) Layton, Utah, Nathalia Crookston, Montpelier, Idaho, Jim Facer (Candi) Huntsville, Utah, Mary Steinke (Darrell) St. George, Utah, Wendee Thompson, Salem Oregon. She loved being an aunt and is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as her faithful companion, her furbaby Max.

Jeanetta came to live with her sister in St George 10 months ago to continue her battle with cancer, she was surrounded by many people that loved her and she touched numerous lives with love, hope and her inspirational outlook on life.

We want to thank Dr. Nadauld and the entire IHC Genomics team in St. George, Utah, for the love, support and hope in life they gave her. We will be forever grateful for the treatment and support that we received during the past 10 months.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Friday, April 19, at Lindquist Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., South Ogden, Utah.

We will be having a viewing from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Friday and it will be followed with a celebration of life at Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Road, South Ogden, at 2 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to join us for Jeanetta’s celebration of life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

