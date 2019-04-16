George Peterson

July 5, 1931 – April 14, 2019

George “Pete” Peterson, 87, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born July 5, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Erma Caroline Peterson.

George attended the Training School in northern Utah until moving down to St. George, Utah. He was in ARC Group Home and later moved into a private group home with Kathy and Atif Ishtiaq. He attended Dixie Advantages Day Program for many years. Through their services he was able to work at Ace Hardware for many years as a custodian until his retirement.

George had many friends in the community and co-workers that he loved dearly. They would take him shopping, to the movies, out to eat and to the mall.

His biggest joy was babies, he loved all babies and was very gentle when he held them. He loved doing arts and crafts, drawing and playing with his cards.

He will be missed by many people in the community that knew him and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services

Gravesides services will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

We would like to thank IHC Hospice and a special thank you to his nurse, Jody, for all her hard work and support.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.