‘Blooming in the Desert’: Inspire kids to achieve greatness with a hike on Aspiration Trail

FEATURE — Time passes so fast. As parents we need to take advantage of every precious moment because in what seems like a flash, our kids will be all grown up and on their own.

In this episode of “Blooming in the Desert,” founding members Brittney Lelli Callister and Caitlin Maurine Skillings head out to the desert with a few local moms and their kids to show everyone how fun and easy it is to get outside and enjoy beautiful Southern Utah.

Inspired to help people with their kids every day with nothing to do and knowing that someday they will be gone, local residents Kevin and Anne Hanson knew they wanted to create something all families could do together. The idea for Aspiration Trail was born.

It’s an easy-to-moderate hike, 1.8 miles round trip with dozens of motivational quotes painted on rocks along the entire path. Anne Hanson said the experience has been so fun and brought their family closer together.

“One of the rewards for us is to able to hike the trail and be able to see what other people have shared with their little rock sayings – it’s really fun,” Kevin Hanson said. “We invite everybody if they’d like to do it. I think that could be a real touch for this trail that nobody else has.”

“It kept our kids so entertained,” Callister said. “They would just be so excited to find the next rock.”

There is no shade in the area so be prepared for the heat in the summer months with plenty of water, sunscreen and healthy snacks. It is great for mornings and afternoons and kids will love the chance to run around and be themselves.

Aspiration Trail is located south of St. George just off Southern Parkway and Astragalus Drive. The starting point is a little difficult to find so here is a map to help out:

