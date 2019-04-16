From Lisa Mac to Utah’s Royal Bliss, performers set to rock 3rd annual Colorado City Music Festival

Tom Bennett playing at the Colorado City Music Festival, date unspecified, Hildale, Utah | Photo courtesy of Colorado City Music Festival, St. George News

HILDALE — Short Creek has undergone a bit of a revolution in the past few years, sparking a recent wave of entrepreneurialism and creativity in the area. With a variety of new restaurants, its first non-FLDS and first female mayor in Hildale and now a brewery attracting new tourism to the area, some residents are feeling hopeful and optimistic about the direction their small community is headed.

Since Sweet Salt Records founder Tom Bennett first passed through the area on tour years ago, he knew exposure to music would be a helpful step forward in its evolution. He said the Colorado City Music Festival brings culture to the area and people to one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Now entering its third year, the festival, to be held in the picturesque canyons and vermilion cliffs of Maxwell Park on April 27 will once again feature several different genres of music from some of the best bands in the region.

Opening act Lisa Macfarlane grew up hearing stories about the mysterious and isolated the town and their dislike of outsiders but told St. George News she can’t wait to meet the people of Colorado City. She said she was thankful for the chance to bring people together with music, especially for this area that has seen so many challenges.

“I’m so proud of our Southern Utah community for moving past that image and focusing on people and freedoms,” Macfarlane said. “My journey started with a need to be myself, without anyone telling me who that is. I’m so grateful that the people of Colorado City are able to do that – are able to elect female leaders for their community. I’m so grateful to help celebrate that.”

The event will include many local and regional vendors, food, play areas, activities for the children and for the first time ever, a genuine beer garden made possible by Zion Brewery.

Macfarlane will start off the day, leading a barrage of music including bluesman Bennett performing with The Living Proof, Cleo, NVM, Dick Earl’s Electric Witness, Savage and Dallen, Short Creek local Marji Mozart and Utah’s own rockers Royal Bliss, also celebrating the release of their new CD.

“We have been fortunate enough to have played a few private parties in Hildale. I know there is a stigma about that area and I have to be honest that we were kind of nervous about playing down there at first,” members of Royal Bliss messaged St. George News. “But, we had such a great time at those shows and made some great friends in the process.”

They aim to play hard and loud against the backdrop of the red rocks and promise a show and party that people will never forget. “It is beautiful down there and the people are amazing with a pretty amazing story as well.”

The party begins at 11 a.m. on April 27 and continues until 9 p.m. Adult admission is $10 and tickets are available here. Children under 18 are free.

“For too long this area has been defined by its past, this festival is part of its future,” Bennett said.

For more information check the Colorado City Music Festival website, email Bennett at sweetsaltrecords@gmail.com or follow the latest updates on the official Facebook page.

Event details

What: 3rd annual Colorado City Music Festival.

Where: Maxwell Park, Hildale, Utah.

When: April 27, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information: Website | Facebook | Email.

