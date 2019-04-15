Grant Reede Woodbury

March 6, 1937 – April 10, 2019

Grant Reede “Woody” Woodbury passed away April 10, 2019. Woody was born March 6, 1937, in Hurricane. He lived life fully for 82 years. His parents were Grant Woodbury and Bertha Wheeler.

He was married to Lynda Edwards (Naegle) and he had two children, Robert Woodbury and Susan Mayo. He has eight grandchildren, Amanda Lackey, Alan Woodbury, Jake Mayo, Luke Mayo, Seth Mayo, Max Mayo, Sam Mayo and Song Mayo.

Maj. Woodbury served in the Army and served our country in Korea, Germany and Vietnam twice. He enjoyed going to Dixie College and received a bachelor’s degree in Texas. His family is proud he served in the military and he served others around him.

He spent a large part of his life in Texas, some time in Florida and other places. He came back to Utah to be home and be with old friends and family. He will be missed.

Funeral services

Graveside services with military honors will be held at the Hurricane Cemetery on Thursday, April 18, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

