Police apprehend suspect in Hurricane after 3-hour standoff

HURRICANE — Police apprehended a suspect in Hurricane Sunday night after a manhunt ended with a nearly three-hour standoff at a home.

The incident began after 6 p.m. when a Ford pickup truck was reportedly stolen in Washington City near the fire station on Buena Vista Boulevard.

When the man suspected of stealing the truck reached Hurricane, a short pursuit ensued before the suspect “ditched the truck in the area of 700 West and 100 North and fled on foot,” Hurricane Police officer Ken Thompson told St. George News.

At the scene, St. George News observed an elderly couple sitting in chairs in the front yard of the residence the suspect had reportedly entered refusing to allow officers to enter the home.

Shortly after the suspect fled, the Hurricane City Police Department sent a reverse 911 to residents asking them to “shelter in place,” advising that officers were dealing with “a high-priority situation.”

At 9:35 p.m., Washington County’s Metro SWAT unit entered the residence, and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher L. Carrington, of Hurricane, was taken into custody without incident.

“The suspect was located and arrested — all clear,” Thompson said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. police sent another reverse 911 to residents advising them the situation was resolved and that they could safely leave their homes.

Carrington was charged with a second-degree felony count of theft of a motor vehicle or firearm and a class A misdemeanor count of vehicle burglary. At the time of this report, he remains in jail on $11,950 bond.

The Hurricane Police Department was assisted by Utah Highway Patrol, LaVerkin Police, Springdale Police, Washington City Police, Washington County Metro SWAT and the rangers from the Department of Natural Resources.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

St. George News’ Ron Chaffin and Joseph Witham contributed to this report.

