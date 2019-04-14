Hurricane Police ask residents to shelter in place as officers deal with ‘high-priority situation’

Written by Joseph Witham
April 14, 2019
Police respond to a "high-priority situation" in Hurricane, Utah, April 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Amy Hughes, St. George News

HURRICANE — Hurricane residents are being advised to stay secured in their homes Sunday evening.

An officer draws a gun near a residence in Hurricane, Utah, April 14, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jesus Ceja, St. George News

Just after 7 p.m., Hurricane City Police Department sent a reverse 911 to residents advising them to “shelter in place.”

“Officers are currently dealing with a high-priority situation in the area of 100 North 700 West,” the message states. “Please remain in your homes with the doors locked until advised further by Hurricane Police.”

Residents in the area contacted St. George News to report a large police presence, including officers with guns drawn toward a house.

Shortly before the reverse 911 was sent, police radio chatter indicated that a suspect police were pursuing in an allegedly stolen vehicle got out of the car and ran into a neighborhood.

Update 8:30 p.m. In an advisory posted to social media Sunday night, Hurricane Police state that they are still looking for the suspect in the area of 100 North 700 West and will send out another reverse 911 when the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story.

