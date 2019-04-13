University of California, Irvine professor to discuss obesity and genetics research at Dixie Forum

Composite image | Photo of Bruce Blumberg courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­— University of California, Irvine professor Bruce Blumberg will discuss his research on obesity that challenges the principle that obesity is a simple function of positive energy balance, at the next installment of Dixie State’s weekly lecture series, “Dixie Forum: A Window on the World.”

Blumberg’s presentation, “Gene-Environment Interaction and the Obesogen Hypothesis,” will be held at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium, located in the Browning Resource Center at DSU. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

At University of California, Irvine, Blumberg is a professor of developmental and cell biology, pharmaceutical sciences and biomedical engineering. Blumberg, who earned his doctorate from UCLA, has published more than 150 works.

He received postdoctoral training in the molecular embryology of vertebrate development at UCLA before training in molecular endocrinology at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. There, he identified new hormones that act through so-called orphan nuclear receptors.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation.

At the next installment of Dixie Forum, David Hatch, who has served as a presidential appointee in Washington, D.C., will present “Globalism and Personal Resilience: Some Lessons from the Holocaust” at noon on April 23 in the Dunford Auditorium.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum: A Window on the World featuring University of California, Irvine professor Bruce Blumberg.

When: Tuesday, April 16, at noon.

Where: DSU Dunford Auditorium on the DSU campus, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: Free.

