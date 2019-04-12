Region 9 soccer: Dixie’s 2 early goals enough to beat Canyon View

Canyon View at Dixie, St. George, Utah, April 11, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Dixie High boys soccer team scored twice in the first half Thursday night, then held on to beat Canyon View 2-0 at Dixie.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved up a day because Dixie is hosting an invitational track meet this weekend.

“Oscar Quintero and Noah Wilkinson both hit shots outside the 18 (penalty box) in the first half,” Dixie head coach Burt Myers said. “That was the final score. We controlled play the majority of game, switching the field creating several shooting opportunities.”

Myers praised the play of both goalkeepers – Dixie’s Jacob Larkin and Canyon View’s Gabe Borst.

“Canyon View’s goalkeeper made several incredible saves,” Myers said, adding, “Jacob Larkin used all of his 6-foot-5 in making a diving save to preserve the shutout.”

Canyon View head coach Dustin Schaible also lauded Borst’s effort, calling it “an outstanding performance,” and said the Falcons played well in the loss.

“Dixie scored two good goals on us, but I’m really proud of how we played defensively and threatened on counterattacks,” Schaible said.

First-place Dixie improved to 8-1 in region play with the win, while Canyon View dropped to 3-5-1 with the loss.

Region 9 soccer action continues Friday as Desert Hills plays at Pine View and Snow Canyon takes on the Tigers at Hurricane, with both varsity games starting at 7 p.m.

Region 9 boys soccer standings (as of April 11)

Dixie 8-1 (8-1-1)

Desert Hills 7-1 (10-2-1)

Snow Canyon 5-3 (5-5)

Pine View 3-4 (4-6)

Canyon View 3-5-1 (5-6-1)

Cedar 1-7 (1-10)

Hurricane 0-6-1 (1-10-1)

