National Park Week to kick off with entrance fee waivers

PAGE, Ariz. — If you’ve been waiting for the next free-entrance day at your favorite national park, you’re in luck.

On April 20, the first day of National Park Week, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will provide free park entrance. The fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

A wide diversity of land- and water-based activities are available at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument. Find all the information to plan your next adventure and the details about seasonal hours of operation at various park and concessioner facilities on the park’s website and Facebook page.

A special opportunity for youth to be sworn in as Junior Rangers and participate in activities will be provided on April 20 at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center, located on U.S. Route 89 near Page, Arizona, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Junior Ranger Corner.

In addition, Grand Canyon National Park is inviting the public to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Earth Day on April 20. All Earth Day activities are free and open to the public. Activities will take place at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza on the South Rim between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Activities include a Subaru exhibit, a scavenger hunt, feeding mules at the Mule Barn in a historic village, a live-leather work demonstration and an interpretive demonstration of the Grand Canyon Railway Steam Engine at the Train Depot between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For those camping within a quarter-mile of Lake Powell’s shoreline, please follow “Lake Powell Pure” practices by properly disposing of human and pet waste. Visitors are encouraged to follow guidelines for desert and boating safety. Life-threatening dangers to avoid include heat stress, swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping and carbon monoxide. More safety information is available here.

Quagga mussels have been confirmed both above and below the dam. All boaters and fishermen are reminded to clean, drain and dry their boats and all equipment after contact with infested waters. Specific information about applicable state laws is available for Utah and Arizona.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most beautiful man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Glen Canyon’s 1.25 million acres stretch from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of Southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas and a vast panorama of human history.

