Apple selects Dixie State professor for Distinguished Educator program

Dixie State University assistant professor Rachel Ramsay, left, works with a Girls Go Digital participant to help Utah Gov. Gary Herbert try his hand at some of the camp’s activities, St. George, Utah, date not specified. Ramsay has been selected to join the Apple Distinguished Educators class of 2019. | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University Assistant Professor and Girls Go Digital Creator Rachel Ramsay was selected among educators from around the globe to participate in Apple’s Distinguished Educator program this year.

Created in 1994, the program honors elementary, secondary and higher education innovators who use Apple technology to revolutionize education. Ramsay, who teaches web and digital design classes at DSU, will join 2,800 other educators as a member of the Apple Distinguished Educator class of 2019.

According to a press release issued by DSU, her role in the program will be to advocate incorporating new technology into classrooms and collaborate with colleagues around the world to turn new ideas into meaningful learning experiences for students.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to connect with other educators in the Apple community and represent Dixie State University and our outreach activities,” Ramsay said in the press release.

Girls Go Digital is one of the outreach programs Ramsay has spearheaded for the last six years. As part of the program, girls as young as 8 years old “hack, design, code and make” using technology and computer science. When the program initially launched a few years ago, six girls participated. Now more than 700 girls now participate in the four-day camp.

“The most important thing for me was to showcase how smart and capable girls are,” Ramsay said. “Since 2013, Girls Go Digital and other programs I have been involved with have influenced over 10,000 girls and boys, too.”

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews