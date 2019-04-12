Southern Utah weekend weather: Saturday and Sunday great days to enjoy the outdoors

Composite stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures; however, it’s best to enjoy your spring activities toward the end of the weekend, as there are slight chances of rain and snow Friday.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Brian Head area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 62 and low of 43, with northeast winds of 5-7. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 70 and low of 47, with north-northeast winds of 3-5 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 77 and low of 54, with southwest winds of 6 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 48 and low of 30, with north winds of 5-9 mph. There’s a 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 57 and low of 37, with north winds of 6 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 64 and low of 44, with south winds of 11-14 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 51 and low of 27, with north winds of 7-9 mph. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers before 1 p.m. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 59 and low of 32, with north winds of 5-14 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 67 and low of 39, with northeast winds of 7-13 mph.

Brian Head

According to the Brian Head Resort website, the area has received 1 inch of snow over the last 24 hours, accumulating a 87-inch base depth.

Friday

Cloudy with a high of 23 and low of 13, with north winds of 14-22 mph. There’s a 70 percent chance of snow showers. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 31 and low of 21, with north winds of 18-20 mph.

Sunday – high winds

Mostly sunny with a high of 39 and low of 28, with west-southwest winds of 20-28 mph and gusts as high as 41 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook is in place for the following areas: Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Showery conditions will persist Friday with spotty snow accumulations above 5500 feet. After a weekend warm-up, the next storm looks to bring cooler and unsettled conditions early next week.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

