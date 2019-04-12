Weather, speed contribute to rollover on Red Hills Parkway

ST. GEORGE — Adverse weather and driving too fast for current conditions are believed to be the reason for a two-vehicle crash Friday on Red Hills Parkway that sent three people to the hospital.

Around 5:20 p.m., a black passenger car was westbound on Red Hills Parkway between Bluff Street and Skyline Drive when the weather changed dramatically and it started to rain, St. George Police officer Berkeley Christian said.

The driver told police that he decided to slow down as the rain came down and ended up losing control of the car when he applied the brakes and went into a spin. It is believed the car likely hit a patch of standing water on the road when the driver tried to slow down, Christian said.

The car ended up spinning around multiple times before hitting the median and rolling into eastbound lanes where it crashed onto the driver’s side of a gray eastbound car, Christian said.

The black car ultimately came to a stop on its top in the eastbound lanes.

St. George Police and Fire units, as well as three Gold Cross ambulances responded to the scene.

Eastbound traffic was shut down as responders investigated the scene and those with possible injuries were checked by medical personnel and taken by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

All in, three people – two from the gray car and a pregnant woman from the black car – were transported to the hospital.

While he did not comment on the extent of any injuries, Christian said the three appeared to be “doing well” when he met with them at the hospital following the crash.

All those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts, he added.

Both cars had to be towed and the scene was cleared by 6:20 p.m.

While the driver of the black car told police he had been going the speed limit, Christian said, he was nonetheless cited for going too fast for road conditions.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

