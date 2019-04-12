Family disturbance call leads to arrest of Colorado fugitive

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Colorado man was arrested on four felony warrants out of Colorado, including one case involving a two-hour standoff with police, and now faces a number of local charges after a family disturbance call late Friday morning, police said.

John Finocchiara, 35, of Cortez, Colorado, was arrested after St. George Police officers found the warrants in connection with weapons and menacing charges out of Montezuma County, Colorado.

The arrest stems from an incident that began at around 9 a.m. when officers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a family disturbance at the Jubilee Home near 400 East, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News.

Approaching the room, officers were met by a woman who told them “everything was fine” and denied that anyone else was in the room with her, Atkin said.

The woman’s statement contradicted the facility’s surveillance footage that captured images of a man pounding on the door just before police arrived, information that was relayed to police by Jubilee’s security personnel when the disturbance was called in.

While police were speaking with the woman, a man appeared at the door from inside the room. He identified himself as Finocchiara’s brother, but turned out to be Finocchiara, Atkin said.

Officers arrested Finocchiara on the warrants and found drugs on him during a search prior to transport, according to police.

As officers walked Finocchiara out of the room he “decides to fight” the officers, Atkin said. As they reached the patrol vehicle the defendant slammed his head on the hood with enough force to dent it, and then head-butted one of the officers before being taken to jail.

During an interview with police Finocchiara allegedly admitted to stealing a motorcycle. The bike’s owner told police they were on vacation when it was taken but said they wanted to press charges.

Finocchiara was booked into jail on the warrants out of Colorado in addition to multiple offenses from Friday’s incident, including second-degree felony possession/receiving a stolen vehicle and third-degree felony damage to the jail. He also faces seven misdemeanors: assault on a police officer; interfering with arrest; domestic violence simple assault; domestic violence criminal mischief; drug possession; possession of paraphernalia and providing false information of another.

Finocchiara is a convicted felon with a number of cases pending in Montezuma County, Colorado, including a case filed Feb. 10, when he was arrested in Durango, Colorado, after a two-hour standoff with Durango Police, according to a statement posted by the department Feb. 11.

In that incident, officers received information he was staying at a Durango motel. Finocchiara refused to come out and barricaded himself in the motel room.

At that point an officer called the defendant and negotiated with him for nearly 2 hours before Finocchiaro surrendered and was taken into custody, police posted.

Finocchiaro faced several new charges in the Feb. 10 incident in addition to the cases pending in Colorado courts, including several menacing, drugs and weapons charges that resulted in the four warrants that showed up during a background check by St. George Police officers Friday.

He is being held at Purgatory Correctional Facility without bail, and will be extradited back to Colorado to face his charges there, Atkin said.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

