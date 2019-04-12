Man angry about virginity pleads guilty to terrorism charge

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to a felony terroristic threat charge after authorities said he threatened to target women in a mass shooting because he couldn’t get a girlfriend.

Utah prosecutor Chad Grunander tells the Deseret News that 27-year-old Christopher W. Cleary of Denver was in court Thursday.

Police said Cleary wrote on Facebook he was planning to become a mass shooter because he was still a virgin and wanted to kill as many women as possible.

He wanted to “make it right” with women who had turned him down and also said “there’s nothing more dangerous than a man ready to die,” according to jail documents filed by Provo Police.

He was arrested during a trip to Provo on Jan. 19, the same day women’s marches were held around the country. Colorado authorities have said he was on probation after stalking and threatening women there.

Cleary acknowledged making the posts but said he deleted them after receiving threats in response, police said. He told investigators he had an impulse-control disorder and was suicidal.

His attorney Dustin Parmley did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

