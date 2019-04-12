‘Free Advice Friday’: How to keep those pearly whites sparkling and ready to smile

FEATURE — We all have teeth. We all need our teeth. Not just for function but to also to look and feel fabulous and there are two incredibly important things we all need to remember to keep those pearly whites sparkling and selfie ready at all times.

On this episode of “Free Advice Friday,” Andy Springer of American Family Insurance pays a visit to Cedar City’s own “Smile Doctor,” Dr. Brian Tavoian, at the happiest dental office in town to fix a few cavities and find out what we all can do help our teeth stay white and pretty.

Find out how Andy saves a ton of money and future dental pain from “Smile Doctor” Dr. Brian Tavoian on this episode of “Free Advice Friday” in the media player above.

Tavoian said the first thing to remember is that insurance companies recommend people visit a dentist for regular checkups at least twice a year to identify any potential problems before they become an issue.

“Statistically, they (insurance companies) know that everything that needs to be done in dentistry costs less that way,” Tavoian said. “It costs less to come in every six months.”

His second tip is to make it habit to brush properly. He said to brush your teeth the right way takes over five minutes but brushing for at least two minutes will do a pretty darn good job.

“And don’t forget to floss, of course,” he said.

Tavoian, a dentist for 27 years, said there is no question that what makes his office different than other locations in town is having a staff of longtime, dedicated employees with years of experience to serve their customers well.

“The most experienced office in Cedar City,” Springer said.

For more information about how Brian K. Tavioan Family Dentistry can bring a smile to your face call 435-586-0123 and ask for Barb or Heidi.

References

Brian K. Tavoian Family Dentisty, 510 S. Main St., Cedar City | 435-586-0123 | Website.

American Family Insurance, 970 S. Sage Drive, Cedar City | 435-865-6444 | Website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews