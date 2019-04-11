Lyndy Butler concert to celebrate ‘Buffalo Skater’ album release

Singer-songwriter Lyndy Butler during "Paper Jams" session at Canyon Media offices, St. George, Utah, Sept. 13, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Quirky singer-songwriter Lyndy Butler is releasing her fourth album, “Buffalo Skater,” a country/folk-pop album dedicated to the power of happy and hopeful songs.

To celebrate the album’s release, Butler will appear in concert Friday evening at the Electric Theater in St. George. She will be joined by bandmates John Houston, Chris Flaig, Ryan Tilby, Lacey Cook and Kamry Thelin.

In addition, the opening act will be Drew & Lacey, a husband-and-wife duo known for their infectious country-bluegrass music and magnetic stage presence.

Butler said the concert is a family-friendly event, with parents encouraged to bring their children along. The ticket prices are designed to encourage families to attend together: Individual admission is $7 per person, but a family of four can get in for $10.

For a sampling of some of the catchy tunes Butler sings on the album, check out her performances during two recent “Paper Jams” sessions at the St. George News offices:

Read more:

According to a press release for the concert, the event will be filled with “surprise performances from Southern Utah’s favorite musicians” and include prize giveaways and an album signing session by Butler after the event.

CDs of “Buffalo Skater” will be available for purchase for $10, or the album can be purchased via digital download from iTunes, Amazon Music and other digital music stores.

Butler said proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Red Rock Youth Music songwriting summer camp.

Event details

What: Lyndy Butler in concert to celebrate “Buffalo Skater” album release, with opening act Drew & Lacey.

When: Friday, April 12, from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle Street, St. George (click here for map).

Cost: General admission $7 per person. Family tickets $10 (admits up to four people). Click here to buy tickets online via Eventbrite.

Additional information: Visit Lyndy Butler’s website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews