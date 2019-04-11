Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue to conduct voluntary evacuation drill

In this 2018 file photo, water floods Dammeron Valley after a severe rainstorm, Washington County, Utah, July 12, 2018 | File photo courtesy of Utahna Kent, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As part of Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue’s regular trainings, they will be conducting an exercise Thursday to educate the residents on the possibility of the need to evacuate the valley and how to do so.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, there will be a voluntary evacuation drill where officials are asking those in Dammeron Valley to listen for the evacuation sirens and a reverse 911 demonstration.

According to a press release from Dammeron Valley Fire Chief Kevin Dye, there is a counter clockwise evacuation traffic pattern for the valley that allows people to get out and emergency resources to get in. Dye said that residents may be greeted by firefighters Thursday at the entrances to offer a map reflecting this, along with other valuable information.

“We ask that all residents capable of leaving their homes to drive in a counter-clockwise drive around both sides of the valley to see what it would be like should we ever need this,” Dye said in the press release.

“Last summer with the floods and the traffic problems you realize how true this is,” he said.

Dye added that residents should have received a reverse-911 call at noon Thursday to make them aware of this event.

“If you don’t get the reverse 911 you are not signed up appropriately,” he said. “Thank you in advance for your cooperation in this event and thanks to the volunteer firefighters.”

Anyone with questions can call the fire department at 435-574-2288.

