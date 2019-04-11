City workers rescue power pole pussycat, save bystanders from potential peril

A cat stuck on a power pole was rescued by personnel with the St. George Energy Services Department, St. George, Utah, April 11, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Energy Services Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A cat stuck high up a power pole prompted a response from city personnel before the efforts of a trio of concerned residents created a potentially dangerous situation that could have had severe consequences.

According to a Facebook post from the St. George Energy Services Department, the power distribution superintendent and an apprentice lineman were contacted by the St. George Fire Department about the cat situation Thursday morning.

When the two arrived at the scene, they found the cat sitting on a part on the pole amid live overhead power lines.

They also found a young man and his father attempting poke the cat out of its perch with a metal pole. While the two were doing this, a neighbor arrived with another metal pole to use as an extension for the first so they could reach the cat easier.

“The concern of all three for the cat’s welfare was evident, but none of the (three) realized how dangerous their actions were to all involved,” the Energy Services Department stated on the Facebook post.

“Had the metal poles come in contact with the live wires, the consequences could have been severe,” the post continued.

According to MachineDesign.com, the majority of power lines are not insulated and even those that are could be exposed due to years of weathering. As a general rule, people are advised to keep themselves at least 10 feet away from power lines in order to avoid the threat of electrocution.

In some cases, electricity from a power line can also “jump” from the line and onto a conductive material – like a metal pole – if it is close enough.

“This is a good reminder that power lines are dangerous,” the Facebook post states.

The apprentice lineman retrieved the cat from the power pole after putting on the proper safety gear.

“Our staff and the concerned citizens gave the cat some pets and are pleased that no one was injured today,” the post concluded.

