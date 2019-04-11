‘Ask a Foster Parent’ free lunch-and-learn event has single purpose: providing children a home

Stock image | Photo by Evgenyatamanenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Ethan’s favorite color is blue, he is an ice cream fanatic who enjoys skateboarding and he is registered under ID number 196444, a number he hopes will get called one day.

What that number doesn’t reveal is that he loves learning about history and genealogy, has excellent communication skills or that he hopes to attend college one day. The Southern Utah community is invited to attend an event Wednesday with Ethan’s goal, and those of other children like him, in mind.

While a majority of children across Utah are born into a home where they are cared for by parents who provide stability and protection, there are between 2,400-2,800 children on any given day who are in state custody because their primary caretakers are no longer able to care for them.

Utah Foster Care is hosting a “Lunch and Learn” event Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at its offices located at 491 E. Riverside Drive in St. George.

Lunch will be provided along with a presentation focused on seeing children through foster care into adoption. Information and support will be offered to those who are interested in becoming a foster parent.

“The forum provides an opportunity to ask local families about their experiences fostering or adopting – what it’s like; why they do it; how to get started, and more,” said Ben Ashcraft, southwest region representative for Utah Foster Care.

There is a need for adoptive families for older children, sibling groups and children with significant needs. These children need safety, acceptance, love and nurturing in a permanent family setting in order to grow into happy, productive adults.

There are approximately 150 children in Utah, including in the southwest region, who are legally up for adoption who have yet to be matched to an adoptive family. They are listed on Utah’s Adoption Connection and can be found in the “Heart Gallery” where Ethan’s adoption profile is listed.

In partnership with the Adoption Exchange, Utah’s Adoption Connection provides the link between children waiting for adoption and families wanting to adopt. It also recruits families for children who have survived abuse and neglect and provides training, information and follow-up support.

Since 1999, more than 13,100 families have been trained through Utah Foster Care and approximately 4,700 children received foster care services statewide in 2018.

Event Details

What: Utah Foster Care Lunch and Learn event.

When: Wednesday, April 17, from noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Utah Foster Care, 491 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 2B, St. George.

Cost: Free.

To find out more information contact Utah Foster Care at 435-216-3294 or click here.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews