Police cite driver in three-vehicle crash on River Road

Written by Mikayla Shoup
April 10, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday occurred when a driver failed to stop as traffic slowed up ahead.

A Jeep involved in a three-vehicle crash on River Road, St. George, Utah, April 10, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

All three drivers were on their way to school around 8:15 a.m. when traffic began to slow ahead of them on South River Road just before the intersection with Brigham Road, St. George Police officer Vinton Lovell said.

As the vehicles up ahead began to slow down, the driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was following too closely to stop in time before crashing into a red Chevrolet Colorado and forcing it into the back of a Kia Forte.

“He was following too closely to stop in time,” Lovell said.

The Colorado and the Forte received only minor damages while the Grand Cherokee had to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported and all three drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was issued a citation for following too closely.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mikayla Shoup Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,