Police cite driver in three-vehicle crash on River Road

ST. GEORGE — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday occurred when a driver failed to stop as traffic slowed up ahead.

All three drivers were on their way to school around 8:15 a.m. when traffic began to slow ahead of them on South River Road just before the intersection with Brigham Road, St. George Police officer Vinton Lovell said.

As the vehicles up ahead began to slow down, the driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was following too closely to stop in time before crashing into a red Chevrolet Colorado and forcing it into the back of a Kia Forte.

“He was following too closely to stop in time,” Lovell said.

The Colorado and the Forte received only minor damages while the Grand Cherokee had to be towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported and all three drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was issued a citation for following too closely.

