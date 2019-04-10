Work begins on regional pipeline to carry water to southern parts of Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY Construction on the 11.5-mile Sand Hollow Regional Pipeline commenced last week in Warner Valley. The pipeline will supply water to southern parts the county experiencing rapid growth.

Construction crew installs segments of the pipe that will make the 11.5-mile long Sand Hollow Regional Pipeline designed to carry water from wells near the Sand Hollow reservoir to the southern part of Washington County, Utah, April 4, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

“We have a lot of growth going on in the south block of St. George and Washington City,” said Ron Thompson, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District.

Thompson stood in the middle of the construction zone as heavy equipment passed by hauling large segments of the 36-inch wide pipeline. Nearby a construction crew helped place a new segment of pipe into place as it was lowered into a large trench by an excavator.

The southern parts of St. George and Washington City have been seeing increasing growth with spots there marked for future development.

Incoming and future developments include the massive Desert Color project in St. George and an incoming development in the Long Valley area that was annexed by Washington City last year.

While the water district already has a regional line that supplies water to the general area, Thompson said the new pipeline, which is estimated to cost $16 million, will add additional redundancy to the county’s overall water system.

Plans showing the route of the Sand Hollow Regional Pipeline. | Image courtesy of the Washington County Water Conservancy District, St. George News

“It’s not just the growth – this (adds) more flexibility,” he said. “The more diverse (water) portfolio you have the better off you are.”

Providing redundancy in the county’s water system has been an ongoing goal of Thompson’s throughout the years. If the original regional line breaks, or can’t get water to the southern block for whatever region, water will still be supplied through the Sand Hollow line.

As a part of the pipeline, a 5 million-gallon water tank is being installed in Warner Valley “to allow for fluctuations in pumping capacity and area demands,” according to the water district’s website.

A new water treatment plant will also be built as a part of the overall project.

The water district does plan to build a new reservoir in Warner Vallay. However, that project is several years off and not a part of current construction related to the regional pipeline, Thompson said.

