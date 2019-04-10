Nov. 23, 1974 – April 6, 2019

Joseph Ryan Lee, 44, unexpectedly returned home to our heavenly Father on April 6, 2019.

Ryan was born Nov. 23, 1974, in St. George and is the son of Joe and Sally Lee. He married the love of his life, Lisa Jones Lee, daughter of DeVon and Shirley Jones on June 10, 1995, and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ryan and Lisa have two children who were their everything. Laci, 22, was a complete daddy’s girl who recently married her love, Brandon Russell, in St. George. Colten, 19, looked up to his dad more than anything in this world. They all wanted to be just like him.

Ryan had a love and passion for helping people so he pursued a career in law enforcement with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in 1998. He was highly decorated and received many awards for his service including a purple heart. His career was cut short when he was in an accident in 2005.

He always had some sort of new adventure going on in his life, whether it was with his kids or a new project. Ryan had many interests and hobbies but as long as he was with his family he was happy. Ryan was the happiest person in the room and would do anything to make someone smile. He loved getting a reaction from people.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Jones Lee and children Laci Russell (Brandon), Colten Lee and Savannah Beard; his mother and father, Sally and Joe Lee, brothers Kip Lee (Brynn) and Rusty Lee (Danielle). He will be deeply missed by all his extended family who love him unconditionally. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our husband, father, son and brother, but are comforted to know we will be with him again soon.

Funeral services

Services will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. with viewing services held Friday, April 12, from 6-8 p.m. A viewing will also be held Saturday before the services, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St. St. George, Utah. He will still be with his family here in St. George but will be resting at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ryan’s GoFundMe account found on Facebook.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

