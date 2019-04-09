Region 9 baseball: Desert Hills racks up 39 runs at Canyon View; Snow Canyon, Dixie also win

Bronson Andrus of Desert Hills connects with the ball during the Thunder's 39-3 win at Canyon View, Cedar City, Utah, April 9, 2019 | Photo by Megan Cafarelli, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Desert Hills baseball team annihilated Canyon View Tuesday afternoon on the road by a whopping score of 39-3. Even facing gusts of wind and six different Falcon pitchers, the Thunder didn’t bat an eye as they paraded to the easy five-inning victory.

With a combined total of 36 hits and two home runs, every member of the Desert Hills team was able to contribute to the easy win. Nineteen different Thunder players recorded at least one hit.

Key contributors included senior Bronson Andrus, who hit a bomb over the left-field fence; senior Blake Milne, who went 4-for-5 from the plate and also hit a dinger; and senior Drew Thorpe who was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate.

Canyon View was able to score two runs in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth. Milne pitched all five innings for Desert Hills, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

The Thunder are currently tied for first place in Region 9 with Dixie, which won at Hurricane on Tuesday. Canyon View and Desert Hills will play again this Friday at Desert Hills at 7:30 p.m.

— Written by Megan Cafarelli

In other Region 9 action Tuesday:

Snow Canyon 5, Cedar 3

In anticipation of bad weather in Cedar City later in the week, Snow Canyon and Cedar switched their home and away games this week, playing Tuesday’s contest at Cedar instead.

The Redmen led 3-0 after three innings but never scored again as Snow Canyon tied it in the bottom of the third and tacked on two more late runs for the 5-3 victory.

“Our kids did a good job early in the game with their approach at the plate,” Cedar head coach Eric Fieldstead said. “(James) Beck, their pitcher, made some adjustments and kept us off balance a little bit, and kept us off the scoreboard after the second inning. We made some mistakes in some key points in the game, which made the difference.”

Beck pitched the first six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits and picking up the win. Landon Frei threw a strong inning of relief in the seventh, giving up no hits and striking out two. Tanner Eyre, who pitched the first five and two-thirds innings for Cedar, took the loss.

Snow Canyon will host Friday’s rematch with Cedar at 7 p.m.

— Written by Jeff Richards

Dixie 5, Hurricane 3

The Dixie Flyers scored one run in each of the final three innings to pull away from the visiting Tigers, 5-3. The Flyers led 2-0 after two innings, but Hurricane’s Brock Starley belted a two-run homer in the top of the third to tie the game 2-2.

Dixie’s final insurance run came in the top of the seventh, when pinch hitter Reggie Graff belted a solo home run to left to make it 5-3. Ajay Leavitt then struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the victory.

Winning pitcher Cooper Vest pitched the first four innings for Dixie before being relieved in the fifth by Leavitt. Going the distance for the Tigers was losing pitcher Max Raddatz.

The two teams will play each other Friday at Hurricane, starting at 7:30 p.m.

— Written by Jeff Richards

Region 9 baseball standings (as of April 9) Dixie 4-1 (12-3)

Desert Hills 4-1 (16-2)

Snow Canyon 4-3 (13-6)

Pine View 3-3 (8-6)

Cedar 3-4 (9-8)

Hurricane 2-3 (7-7)

Canyon View 1-6 (4-10)