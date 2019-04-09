‘Grady Clocks In’: Multiple tasks and many hats at Utah First Property Management

FEATURE — Being a residential property manager can be demanding and requires a special breed of individual able to wear many hats, have excellent communication skills, a passion for quality customer service and most importantly, the ability to think on their feet.

It would seem like the perfect fitting job for Canyon Media sales guru Grady Sinclair to handle on his own but on this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In” he quickly learns that at Utah First Property Management the more help you have, the happier everyone will be.

Owner Bryan Wilson knows that a good property manager handles everything, from collecting rent, ordering repairs, managing move-outs and evictions and finding decent tenants, and it takes someone with a wide skill set to handle all the daily tasks.

“There’s a lot things that go on in our world of property management that a lot of people aren’t aware of,” Wilson said.

The most important service property managers provide is eliminating the frustrations of being a landlord and Grady finds out that sometimes a little bit of elbow grease and extra effort is necessary to get the job done right.

“Utah First Property Management first of all has an awesome staff. Bryan Wilson has a big heart and he genuinely wants to help people get into a home,” Grady said. “In my experience, it’s not what you do but who you work with is what makes a great company.”

Does it take more than a nice shirt and the gift of gab to be well-suited for a career in property management? Can Grady find a way to juggle his time and handle the never-ending onslaught of complaints and daily duties?

