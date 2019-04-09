Ceremony at Dixie Regional to honor organ donors, recipients; public invited

Photo by ThitareeSarmkasat /iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In honor of those who have donated organs and to encourage others to become organ donors, Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center will celebrate National Donate Life Month with a special flag raising ceremony Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony also provides an opportunity to celebrate the lives of those that have been the recipient of organ donation, like Roger Allred, who was the recipient of a heart transplant from an anonymous donor.

After more than 10 years of attempting to treat his progressive heart failure, Allred’s cardiologist told him, “Roger, you’re dying. I can’t fix you, so we need to put you in the hospital and work on getting you a heart transplant.”

Allred was admitted to the hospital on April 1, 2011, and received his heart on April 18, 2011. Eight years later, Allred said he is grateful for the extension of life he has received.

“My feelings for the donor are pure and simple gratitude,” Allred said. “They had made that very kind decision to save my life even though they didn’t know me. After my heart transplant, I determined that I would do everything that I could to help others and honor the donor and his family for giving me a longer life.”

The ceremony will be held at Dixie Regional, on the patio near entrance 2. There will be a brief program followed by the flag raising and light refreshments.

National Donate Life Month was instituted by Donate Life America. Celebrated in April each year, it features activities to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to celebrate those who have saved lives through donation.

Event details

What: Flag raising ceremony to celebrate National Donate Life Month.

When: Thursday, April 11, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Dixie Regional Medical Center on the patio near entrance 2, 1380 E. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

This event is free and open to the public.

