BLM closes Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area campground for almost 5 months

ST. GEORGE— The Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip Field Office closed the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area campground Monday in order to complete needed renovations of the restrooms and other infrastructure to ensure visitor safety.

The Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area, more commonly known as “Cedar Pockets,” is located in Mohave County, Arizona, within the Virgin River Gorge, approximately 20 miles southwest of St. George.

While all restrooms within the campground are currently open, electricity to the restrooms on the upper loop has been disconnected.

According to a press release from BLM, the closure coincides with the warmer summer months when visitation to the site begins to decline. The area is expected to reopen Aug. 31.

Visitors who have already prepaid camping fees beyond April 7 may obtain a refund by going to the Arizona Strip Field Office at 345 E. Riverside Drive in St. George to verify payment and initiate the refund process.

The temporary closure does not apply to contractors, law enforcement or other agency personnel overseeing renovations or other activities associated with the management of public lands and natural resources. The site and facilities will continue to be patrolled by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as well as BLM law enforcement and staff through the duration of the closure.

For additional information, please contact the Arizona Strip Field Office at 435-688-3200.

