Dizzy driver crashes into pedestrian bridge after mistaking gas pedal for brake

The scene where a motorist crashed into a pedestrian bridge at the Virgin River Trail, St. George, Utah, April 8, 2019

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured after she drove into a pedestrian bridge on the Virgin River Trail Monday afternoon, after mistaking the gas pedal for her brakes, according to police.

The 82-year-old driver had been driving her silver Cadillac south on River Road when she reportedly felt dizzy.

She veered off the road onto the Virgin River Trail where she crashed into a steel pedestrian bridge, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

“It sounds like she got really dizzy and hit the gas instead of the brake,” Atkin said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. The trailhead is located on River Road just past the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive.

The driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with a broken leg and wrist.

Because the woman appeared to be experiencing a medical episode at the time of the crash, she will not be issued a citation.

