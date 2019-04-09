Thin Blue Line Golf Tournament to support families of fallen officers

Composite image using flyer announcing the "Thin Blue Line Golf Tournament" that will be held at the Southgate Golf Course in St. George, Utah, April 18, 2019 | Image courtesy of Curtis Terry, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — There are still a few spots open for the Thin Blue Line Golf Tournament that will be held April 18 at the the Southgate Golf Course in St. George to benefit an organization that assists the families of police officers who are either killed or injured in the line of duty.

Everyone is invited to join in the charity tournament which begins at 8 a.m. at Southgate, which is located at 1975 Tonaquint Drive.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Sentinels Motorcycle Club, an organization that raises money and assists the families of fallen police officers or those injured in the line of duty for more than 13 years.

The event is being sponsored by Servpro of St George, Farmers Insurance – Curtis Terry, and Edward Jones investment services in St. George.

The cost of participation is $110 per person or $400 per team and includes a cart, 18 holes, grab-and-go breakfast, a bucket of balls, lunch, a raffle and team awards and prizes. Hole sponsorships are also available.

There are still open spots available, according to Curtis Terry, one of the tournament’s sponsors.

Sentinels Motorcycle Club

Launched in January 2006 when about 15 officers from various law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions throughout Colorado as well as from other law enforcement motorcycle clubs, the Sentinels Motorcycle Club was formed to raise money and assist the families of police officers who are either killed or injured in the line of duty.

The organization will also assist and support other charities or organizations that benefit the families of police officers needing assistance in times of illness, injury or death.

Event details

What: Thin Blue Line Golf Tournament.

When: Thursday, April 18, 8 a.m.

Where: Southgate Golf Course, 1975 Tonaquint Drive, St. George, Utah.

Contact: Curtis Terry | 435-574-8886 | cterry@farmersagent.com.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews